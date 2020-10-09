Speed limit on Milwaukee Street to be lowered from 35 mph to 25 mph on Monday

MADISON, Wis. — City officials announced Friday that the speed limit on Milwaukee Street east of Fair Oaks Avenue to Thompson Drive will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph as part of the city’s Vision Zero initiative to eliminate serious injuries and deaths caused by traffic crashes.

In the past five years, nine people have been seriously injured in traffic crashes in the area. Two of those injured were walking across the street when they were hit. City leaders said lowering the speed limit will help lower the chance of a serious crash.

Digital signs will temporarily indicate the new speed limit until the speed limit signs are replaced.

Last month, city officials lowered the speed limit on East Washington Avenue from 35 mph to 30 mph as part of the same initiative.

