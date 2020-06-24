Speed, impairment likely factors in crash that ejected 2, sheriff says

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Two people were ejected and seriously injured and a third person suffered minor injuries in a crash in Richland County on Tuesday, officials said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Highway 14 just east of Bohmann Drive in Rhicland Center.

Deputies found two women, 25-year-old Kayla L. Warn, of Janesville and a 28-year-old Janesville woman, who had been ejected from the vehicle and a 29-year-old Beloit man who was also involved in the crash nearby, according to the report. Emergency aid was provided to the injured parties until Richland and Baraboo EMS arrived on scene.

The sheriff’s office said that the vehicle was headed west on Highway 14 when the vehicle left the road, striking a light pole and eventually rolling over.

According to the report, speed and intoxication are believed to be contributing factors in wreck. Both women were later taken to UW Hospital in Madison for their injuries. The man was treated for minor injuries and released from Richland Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said it has referred tentative charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated and knowingly operating while revoked causing great bodily harm agains Warn.

Charges have been referred to the Richland County District Attorney’s Office.

