Special menu at Food Fight restaurants benefits Second Harvest Food Bank

Melissa Behling by Melissa Behling

MADISON, Wis. — September is Hunger Action Month. Madison-based Food Fight Restaurant Group is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank to make a difference.

All month long, if you order from the Second Harvest Specials section of the menu at 18 participating restaurants, a donation will automatically go to Second Harvest Food Bank. Click here to view the restaurants.

You can also add a donation to your bill. Every dollar donated equals three meals for families in need in Dane County. Officials with Food Fight say their donation drive for Second Harvest is always important, but this year feels especially significant due to COVID-19.

