Special legislative session for election adjourned until Monday

Logan Rude by Logan Rude, Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — State legislators held a special session Saturday afternoon that came to a quick end with a gavel-in and gavel-out.

In a statement from Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s Chief of Staff, the session in the Assembly Chambers was to be “promptly adjourned” until Monday, April 6.

On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers called the state Legislature to hold a special session to take up changes to the spring election scheduled for Tuesday.

