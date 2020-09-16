Special firefighter team helps stabilize four-stall garage damaged in crash

MADISON, Wis. — A car crashed into a four-stall garage at a Madison apartment complex Monday night.

The Madison Fire Department and its Heavy Urban Rescue Team were sent to a home on the 3700 block of Morning Road at about 7:30 p.m., according to the incident report.

Officials said the crash took out a garage door, interior wall and corner structure of the garage.

Firefighters contacted HURT to stabilize the garage and keep it from collapsing until the property owner can arrange permanent repairs.

