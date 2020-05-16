Special conditions remain for Wisconsin state parks

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis, — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that operations have not changed for Wisconsin State Parks following the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling against Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order.

Officials said all restrooms and facilities including shelters, playgrounds and nature centers remain closed.

The DNR said camping at Wisconsin state parks is still closed through May 26.

Officials said the Gibraltar Rock State Natural Area, Pewits Nest State Natural Area, Parfrey’s Glen State Natural Area and Dells of the Wisconsin River state natural area will remain closed to the public.

Annual park passes are required for entry into all Wisconsin’s state parks, the release said. Passes can be purchased online or by phone at 1-888-305-0398.

For more information about the Wisconsin state parks visit the Department of Natural Resource’s website.

