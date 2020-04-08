Speaker Vos responds to questions about his PPE while working polls

Vos working the polls on April 7, 2020.

BURLINGTON, Wis. — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos responded Wednesday morning to those who questioned his choice to wear personal protective equipment while serving as an election inspector Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Vos said: “A requirement for working at the polls (which I did from 615am-130pm) was to wear protective gear to protect the public and the workers. EVERY single person working at the polling place wore the same gear. I know the media and especially Democrats wanted to make it look like I took more precautions than others, but that was not the case.”

Vos worked the election in the City of Burlington, which he said did an “amazing job at the polling place.”

A Republican, Vos wore a mask, glove and other protective gear as he sought to assure voters it was “incredibly safe” to vote in person for Tuesday’s election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

