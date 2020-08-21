Speaker Vos requests additional, earlier presidential debate be held in Wisconsin

Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate President Roger Roth have asked the Commission on Presidential Debates to host a September debate in Wisconsin.

As of now, there are three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate scheduled in advance of the November election. By the time the first presidential debate begins in Cleveland, Ohio on Sept. 29, Vos said several Wisconsin voters will have already voted absentee.

“Wisconsinites who vote early deserve the same opportunity afforded to other states to hear the two competing visions for our country and make a well-informed decision when casting their vote at the ballot box — especially when one candidate has spent the duration of the campaign avoiding voters and questions from the press,” Vos said in a statement.

To read the full letter to the commission, click here.

