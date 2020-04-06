Speaker Vos, Assembly Republicans send Gov. Evers list of priorities for federal assistance

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Assembly Republicans sent Gov. Tony Evers a list of priorities for the nearly $2 billion in federal assistance coming to Wisconsin from the CARES Act.

The letter asks the governor to make hospitals and healthcare facilities priorities.

It also has safeguards for business owners and workers, as well as asking for assistance for local governments.

The letter asked Evers’ administration to be mindful of spending decisions.

Assembly Republicans are also asking the governor to allow Easter or Passover services as local places of worship.

The letter was delivered to Evers’ office Friday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments