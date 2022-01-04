Speaker catches fire at Madtown Twisters gym on city’s west side Monday

by Logan Reigstad

WiscTV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — A mounted speaker caught fire at a gymnastics facility on Madison’s west side Monday night, leading the facility to be evacuated, the city’s fire department said Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 7:45 p.m. at Madtown Twisters in the 7000 block of Old Sauk Road.

In a news release, the Madison Fire Department said facility staff members were able to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher. Firefighters checked the area and help ventilate the building.

The fire department did not say what may have caused the fire.

