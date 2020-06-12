Sparta shooting victim identified as local man

Associated Press by Associated Press

SPARTA, Wis. — The victim of a fatal shooting in Sparta has been identified as a local man. Police say 61-year-old Anthony Koopman was shot Thursday about 1 a.m.

He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. WEAU-TV reports police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that the general public is not in danger.

There’s no word on a possible suspect. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the case.

