‘Sparkle of Hope’ goes virtual

Through its annual “Sparkle of Hope” gala, the Carbone Cancer Center’s Division of Gynecologic Oncology is raising funding virtually this year and also reminding women to know and not ignore the cancer warning signs — even in the middle of a global pandemic.

