SpaceX donates face masks to Madison hospital

Staff members from SSM Health wearing masks
Photo courtesy of SSM Health

MADISON, Wis. — SpaceX, an aerospace company founded by Elon Musk, donated face shields to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital — Madison.

According to a release, SpaceX announced in late March they were making face shields for health care companies. SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital received 300 shields last week.

It was possible as a relative of a hospital leader works for SpaceX in California and the relative made sure St. Mary’s got a shipment of masks.

“SSM Health says thanks to him and Elon Musk for thinking of us,” the release said.

close-up of SpaceX masks

Photo courtesy of SSM Health

