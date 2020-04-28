SpaceX donates face masks to Madison hospital

MADISON, Wis. — SpaceX, an aerospace company founded by Elon Musk, donated face shields to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital — Madison.

According to a release, SpaceX announced in late March they were making face shields for health care companies. SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital received 300 shields last week.

It was possible as a relative of a hospital leader works for SpaceX in California and the relative made sure St. Mary’s got a shipment of masks.

“SSM Health says thanks to him and Elon Musk for thinking of us,” the release said.