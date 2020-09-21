Southern Wisconsin sees impacts of wildfires burning out west

Aaron White by Aaron White

MADISON, Wis. — Wildfires burning in California and Oregon continue to cause a haze in the sky over Wisconsin.

Those fires are producing a lot of smoke which is rising into the atmosphere. Upper winds are then carrying the smoke into the Midwest at about the same level that commercial airliners fly at. Because the smoke is above the surface, Wisconsin residents are unable to smell it, but they can see a haze in the sky.

Watch Meteorologist Aaron White explain how long the haze will stick around.

