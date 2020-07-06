Southbound traffic on Highway 51 at Siggelkow Road delayed to pavement buckle

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MAZOMANIE, Wis. — Southbound traffic on Highway 51 at Siggelkow Road was delayed Monday morning due to pavement buckling, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The left lane was closed as crews respond to the incident. DOT officials said the pavement buckled around 11 a.m.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

