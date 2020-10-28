South Wayne man arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI

TOWN OF MONROE, Wis. — A South Wayne man was arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense OWI on Tuesday night.

According to a news release, Green County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a car traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of State Highway 11 near the Argyle Interchange with State Highway 81 and State Highway 69 in the Town of Monroe around 6:30 p.m.

The release said deputies found the car in the W6600 block of State Highway 11.

Officials said they conducted a traffic stop on the car and the driver was identified as Todd M. Morgan, 48.

Morgan was also cited for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

He was booked in the Green County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

