Soups On! will continue to support local restaurants through April

Grace Houdek by Grace Houdek

MADISON, Wis. — ‘Soup’s On!’ has become a new tradition of supporting local restaurants as it sold over $75,000 of soup in its first 11 weeks.

The program has donated over 600 quarts of soup to Healthy Food for All Dane County.

To continue serving soups from local restaurants, ‘Soups On!’ is partnering with the Badger Prairie Needs Network.

The success of ‘Soups On!’ will continue through April.

Amy Johnson, volunteer committee member, restaurant coordinator and ‘Soups On!’ representative says the Madison community shows empathy toward families, friends, neighbors and local businesses.

“The Soup’s On! initiative is an expression of community where individuals can directly help local restaurants while enjoying some of the best soups the area has to offer,” Johnson said.

To purchase homemade soups, visit danebuylocal.com/soups-on.

