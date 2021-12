Sounds of the Season: ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen’ and ‘O Holy Night’

by Site staff

Jared Stellmacher, the director of music at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Madison, plays “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.”

Stellmacher and Amy Hartsough, the music director of the First Lutheran Church in Janesville, perform “O Holy Night.”

