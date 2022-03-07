Sophronia Marie Smith

by Obituaries

Sophronia Marie Smith, 87, of Davenport, Iowa, died on Friday, March 4, 2022. Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM, (Noon), Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 11:00 AM until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Sophronia was born on December 24, 1935 in Ellenboro, Wisconsin, daughter of Richard and Charlotte (Bryer) Attewell. She was united in marriage to Earl Smith on April 5, 1951 in Dubuque, Iowa. She was always very proud of how she looked and dressed. She enjoyed playing bingo and those occasional trips to the casino, but most of all she enjoyed and loved her family.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Earl; one daughter, Vickie (Mike) Tripp; grandson, Eric Beeks. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Smith, her parents, and three sisters, Wanitta Weber, Leona Spease and Virginia Laird.

