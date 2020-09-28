Sophie A. Perrotto

MILTON, WIS. – Sophie Ann Perrotto, age 65, of Milton, Wis., passed away on Sept. 26, 2020 at Evansville Manor.

She was born on April 30, 1955, in New York, the daughter of John and Alexandra Michocki.

Sophie was a stay at home mother who cherished raising her two daughters and taking them to many activities. Her friends often commented that they couldn’t believe she had so much energy to keep running from activity to activity. Later in life she continued as a home health aide to bring comfort and companionship to those in need. Sophie loved animals, friendships, cooking, attending church, and volunteering.

Family was also extremely important to Sophie as she deeply loved her five grandchildren: Addison, Blair, Berkley, Connor, and Maddox who called her Nana. She is survived by her two daughters, Alexandra Nelson and Alycia Perrotto-Williams; as well as her sister, Lee Romano.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 837 Parkview Dr., Milton, Wis., on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. She will be buried on Oct. 10, 2020, at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown, Penn., with her mother and father.

Please send flowers to St. Mary Church in Milton or a donation in lieu of flowers to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, 2901 N. Wright Road, Janesville, WI 53545.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Service of Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com