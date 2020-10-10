Sonja M. Rice

Sonja Marie Rice, age 52, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Oct. 7, 2020 following a brief illness.

She was born in Madison on Nov. 12, 1967 to the late Victor W. and Nancy (Tauber) Anderson Sr. Sonja moved to the Dallas, TX. area after her mom’s passing. It was there she met her husband, Jim D. Rice; they married July 4, 2012. Together they enjoyed the Dallas area and just a few years ago moved to Baraboo to be closer to family. She enjoyed cooking, the beach, traveling, cheering on the Green Bay Packers and NASCAR; rooting for her favorite #22 Joey Logano. Sonja loved country music and watched The Voice weekly.

She is survived by her husband, Jim D. Rice; a son, David (Lily) Huffman III and their daughter, Isabella; her sister, Suzie (Matt Lange) Grant and her brother, Victor W. (Dana) Anderson Jr., niece, Amanda (Larry) Stout; her grandmother, Ruth Tauber; she is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

A Celebration of Sonja’s Life will be held Sat., October, 10, 2020 at Haskins Park, West Baraboo from 12:00 noon until 4:00 pm.