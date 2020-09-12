Sonja K (Bauer) Donovan

Sonja, age 83, passed away Wednesday September 9, 2020 after a long illness.

Born April 27, 1937 to Clarence and Hazel Knutson in Madison, WI and was raised in the Mauston, WI area. Graduating from the Mauston School District, Sonja married Joseph W. Bauer in September 1956. Through this marriage they raised 7 children. Sonja worked 27 years for Hess Memorial Hospital as a Nursing Assistant.

In 1986 she married Gene Donovan. In her free time she enjoyed sewing, playing cards, bird watching, her Green Bay Packers and spending time with family and friends.

Sonja is survived by 2 sisters, Marilyn and Clarice, 5 children, Tim, Tom (Jody), Kelly (Mary), Kerry and Sondra (Doug), 7 grandchildren, Melissa, Ken, Allison, Brock, Megan, John, Joe and 4 great grandchildren, Gavin, Parker, Amelia, Kaelyn. Sonja is preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Hazel, children Christopher and Michael, her husband’s Joseph and Gene, a sister Shirley, a grandchild Jacob and a great grandchild Kennedy.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Plymouth Cemetery, rural Mauston.