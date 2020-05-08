Someone mailed Assembly Speaker Robin Vos feces, he says

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

Vos

MADISON, Wis. — Someone mailed Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos feces this week, according to a post on social media Friday.

Vos posted a picture to his Facebook page saying he received what he believes to be dog poop in a padded envelope Thursday.

“I understand people are stressed because of the virus and not sure exactly how to react. Sending someone dog poop in the mail (as was done to me yesterday) is pretty sad,” he wrote.

In the post, Vos referenced a lawsuit that the state Legislature filed weeks ago arguing that Secretary-designee Andrea Palm at the Department of Health Services exceeded her authority in extending Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order. Oral arguments in the case took place Tuesday.

In the post Friday, Vos asked that people act civilly.

“For those on the right – know I and my fellow GOP legislators are doing everything we can to prepare for the next phase after the lawsuit (which we will hopefully win),” Vos wrote. “Please don’t turn your anger at the very people who are your allies in getting our state working again. For those on the left – no one in the GOP wants to kill anyone and we worry about friends, family and co workers who could succumb to the virus. Yelling at people doesn’t win an argument. Neither does name calling.”

In the picture, the address on the envelope that contained the suspected feces was sent to Vos’ home in Burlington, and appeared to have a return address in Burlington.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments