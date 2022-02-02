‘Someone knows something’: Amid a rash of murders in Beloit, a culture of silence and years of cold cases

by Naomi Kowles

BELOIT, Wis. — It will be twelve years in July since Bonnie McAllister first heard about the shooting.

She had been sitting on the porch at her neighbor’s home in Beloit when her 24-year-old daughter, LaToya Payton, called from across the road that she was running into town with her boyfriend, Cortez Johnson. That was the last time they talked; a short time later, McAllister’s cousin called. There had been a shooting; it involved a red car.

“I knew then: it was my daughter,” McAllister reflected on Wednesday, sitting on a couch in the same home LaToya had left behind more than eleven years earlier. “I just dropped to the ground in the middle of the street.”

Payton and Johnson were shot to death that day, July 4. Payton left behind a young son; today, he’s 15 years old and loves basketball. She had been studying to open her own daycare. Several times, McAllister recalled the brightness of her smile.

“I remember everything.”

Years would go by, and at least three Beloit police detectives would come to take up her daughter’s unsolved homicide, McAllister said. But to this day, she still knows nothing about how or why her daughter fell victim to gun violence nearly twelve years ago.

She isn’t alone.

In 2013, the Beloit Daily News reported 10 homicide cases including LaToya’s that had run cold and police would continue investigating. In 2018, it was 18 cases–still including LaToya’s and others from years earlier. In 2021, another two cases as police hunted for suspects in a 2020 and early 2021 murder.*

“A lot of people in Beloit need closure that have unsolved murders. Who wants to go 20, 15 years without knowing anything?” McAllister asked. “Another year is just gone. You still have the memories. You need closure.”

Community leaders decry silence after three murders in a week

In two deadly shootings and one deadly stabbing, Beloit is reeling after a week of spiking violence–in which no suspects have yet been named. One suspect was released in a shooting that left a woman dead in a potentially domestic violence case. A shooting outside the high school on Saturday night after a basketball game included thirty or forty witnesses, police said. In a visibly frustrated Sunday press conference, Beloit police chief Andre Sayles decried a “no snitch” culture.

“It is absolutely ridiculous that we have 30 to 40 people who witnessed a young man lose his life and refuse to talk to us,” Sayles said. “The culture of no snitching needs to stop.”

Time and again, that culture has influenced murder investigations. Lexi Payton, a gun violence activist in Beloit whose cousin’s murder in 2020 has yet to be solved, has urged people to come forward with what they know.

McAllister has posted several times to Facebook, asking anyone who may know something about her daughter’s killing to tell her, promising to pass on that information without identifying them to police. She hasn’t had any luck.

“It’s gonna be 12 years this year–with nothing,” she said. “Someone knows something. They do. They’re just not saying it. I don’t know if they’re scared. But they know.”

It was her daughter’s death that prompted her to take part in advocacy against gun violence. She helped headline a recent Beloit event, using her tragedy to raise awareness and encourage a culture of people telling what they know. But as she deals with her own pain, she continues to watch other families fall victim to the same pain as her own.

“I know what they’re going through,” she said of recent, unsolved murders. “I know exactly what they’re going through. Don’t let no one tell you it will get better. It won’t.”

For 17 years, New Zion Baptist Church’s Pastor James Ivy has witnessed the rise and fall of gun violence in the Beloit community. In a small city of about 37,000, everybody tends to know everybody. His church community of several hundred has been connected, time and again, to tragedy.

“Everyone is connected in some way. Either they’ve been in the same neighborhood for several years, or you’re actually a blood relative,” he said. “It does make a major impact in how we pick up the pieces as a church for the tragedies we’re seeing in our community.”

Pastor Ivy is also president of the group Concerned Black Citizens in Beloit, advocating for equality and equity. The ‘no snitch’ culture, he says, is primarily driven by fear.

“The reason why that culture exists is because of fear and intimidation,” he explained. “Persons don’t say anything because they’re afraid of retaliation from those who perpetuated violence in the community…that is the cause and the root of why a lot of cases can’t be solved or closed.”

McAllister has told her daughter’s story before. It doesn’t get easier, as she swipes through photos on her phone. She promises now to be there for the families stepping for the first time into the grief she’s known for more than a decade.

“It didn’t have to be like that.”

Photojournalist Brian Mesmer contributed to this report.

*Citing full schedules, the Beloit Police Department declined an interview discussing ongoing unsolved homicides. They were not able to send over homicide clearance rates by the time of publishing; we will update this article with more information when we get them.

