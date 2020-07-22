Some people experience anxiety when wearing masks, but there are ways to help reduce it

MADISON, Wis. — While masks wearing is becoming more and more prevalent as the coronavirus pandemic continues, it can be anxiety-inducing for some.

Some people have said they feel rapid heart rate, difficulty breathing, dizziness, chest tightness and other symptoms when they put on a mask. What many people don’t know, according to one UW Health official, is that those experiences are often attributed to anxiety.

“I just thought, ‘they don’t even know what they’re feeling is an anxiety attack,’” UW Health behavioral health social worker Maura Grasshoff said after seeing social media posts from people saying wearing masks made them feel those symptoms. “The good news is you can treat anxiety; there are things we can do to help people feel more comfortable in settings where a mask is mandatory, like the grocery store or public building.”

Grasshoff said one of the most important steps to combating anxiety in any form is addressing it with calming statements like “This will pass,” or “I am safe and I will get through this.”

Regulated breathing and focusing on the present can help avoid worrying thoughts. If the physicality of wearing a mass brings on anxiety, Grasshoff said people should practice wearing it around the house to get more accustomed to having it on.

While some people are feeling anxious while wearing a mask, Grasshoff said things like seeing others without masks and not being able to see people’s faces can cause anxiety too.

