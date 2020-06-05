Some parking restrictions to be suspended through June 21
MADISON, Wis. — Madison leaders announced Friday that they are suspending some parking restrictions through June 21.
According to the city’s Parking Division, posted restrictions in non-metered areas, residential permit-only locations and 1-hour and 2-hour parking spots will not be enforced through June 21. Street sweeping and Clean Streets-Clean Lakes program restrictions will also not be enforced.
On-street metered spaces require fees between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Time limits posted at metered spaces will be enforced. City holidays are excluded.
All city-owned parking garages have a temporary $5 daily maximum fee. The first hour of parking is free on Saturdays.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.