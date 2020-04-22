Some of the heartfelt responses during the pandemic we love

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

iStock/AndreaAstes﻿﻿

MADISON, Wis. — There are so many examples of generous, smart, heartfelt responses to the many human needs generated by the crisis, some emerge from hardships themselves.

Here are some we love.

We love that Dane County and Dane Arts provided grants to artists whose work is so badly needed right now. The grants were not big and they went fast. But 60 artists across disciplines got a little something to help them get through this.

We love that Prairie Farms teamed up with WGLR radio and local Grant County businesses to supply 100 gallons of milk a week to local hunger relief organizations.

And we love that a fund for women through the Madison Community Foundation paused its 2020 grant-making cycle to make meaningful emergency funds available to the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, DAIS, Latino Consortium for Action and YWCA to help underserved women.

All examples of addressing shared concerns.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments