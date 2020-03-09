Some local parks could be temporarily closed due to frost, burns

Image shows part of the shoreline at Babcock County Park in Dane County. Dane County Parks

MADISON, Wis. — Several Dane County parks could potentially be temporarily closed during the next few weeks.

According to a news release, staff will be closely monitoring park facilities during the transition from winter to spring since warming temperatures and rain could be trails and places like dog parks wet, soft and easily damaged.

Officials said the warmer weather will also start to bring out ground frost, making park lands and some facilities susceptible to damage.

The parks division also said it will soon begin conducting prescribed burns within parks and natural resources throughout the county. Some parks may be temporarily closed during a burn.

For more information on Dane County Parks, you can visit the parks website at www.danecountyparks.com or call the Parks Office at (608) 224-3730.

