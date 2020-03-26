Several inmates under quarantine at Dane County Jail, officials say

MADISON, Wis. — Several inmates at the Dane County Jail are in quarantine Thursday and awaiting coronavirus testing, officials said.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the county jail in Madison has eight inmates with fevers in segregation cells in the Public Safety Building. Jail medical staff are coordinating COVID-19 testing for them.

An additional nine inmates, who at some point had contact with some who are in quarantine, have been removed from the general population and are being housed in a dormitory in the PSB. None of them are exhibiting symptoms.

Several areas of the jail, including the laundry, recreational area and kitchen, have been sanitized using the Skytron UV emitters. The emitters are typically used to sanitize medical facilities and the Dane County Jail received them on loan this week.

Deputies and the jail’s medical staff will continue to monitor the inmates for illness, and will take all precautions necessary, according to a news release. As of Thursday, the jail population is 549 across all three facilities: the Ferris Center on Rimrock Road, PSB and City-County Building.

The sheriff’s office said it will provide updates on new developments related to the health and safety of those living and working in the jail.

