Some hospitals postpone elective surgeries due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Some hospitals in Wisconsin are postponing elective surgeries as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Froedtert Health, Aurora Health Care and Children’s Wisconsin have heeded the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Surgeon General and American College of Surgeons to limit elective surgeries.

Ascension Wisconsin, the state’s second largest health system, is reducing the number of elective procedures but not canceling them system-wide, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Aurora said it was immediately taking steps to reschedule elective surgeries through March 31, while preparing to postpone the surgeries beyond that date if needed.

