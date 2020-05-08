Some blame meatpacking workers, not plants, for virus spread

Associated Press by Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — As coronavirus hotspots erupted at major U.S. meatpacking plants, experts criticized extremely tight working conditions that made the factories natural high risk contagion locations.

But some Midwestern politicians have pointed the finger at the workers’ living conditions, suggesting crowded homes bear some blame. The comments include a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice’s remark that an outbreak didn’t seem to have come from “regular folks.”

Outraged employees and advocates call the comments elitist and critical of immigrants in the meatpacking workforce.

The remarks came amid public gratitude for other essential workers like police officers, health care professionals and grocery store workers.

