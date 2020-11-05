Solar farm project planned for Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — A 140-acre solar farm could be coming to the Town of Cottage Grove.

If approved by the Dane County Board, the farm will produce enough renewable energy each year to power 3,000 Dane County homes.

The solar project is in partnership with Alliant Energy.

It will be Dane County’s largest yet, and means county-owned facilities will produce more clean energy than electricity they consume.

“This project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in an amount equivalent to the burning of 20,000,000 pounds of coal per year,” said County Executive Joe Parisi. “Twenty-million pounds of coal per year. That’s no small feat.”

A resolution to approve the development will be introduced to the board and Thursday’s meeting and is expected to be approved in the coming weeks.

