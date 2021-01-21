Social workers confronting racial injustice conference

For the seventh year, the UW-Madison School of Social Work is holding a conference about confronting racial injustice. The conference challenges social workers to work toward an equitable and racially just society.

Two of the event’s organizers, Jenny Braunginn and Sakara Wages, join Live at Four to share more information about the annual event.

Click here to register and get more information about this year’s conference.

