Social Justice Center to host online jubilee featuring local music, podcasts, game shows

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Social Justice Center is hoping to raise $10,000 through a virtual celebration featuring local music, podcasts and game shows.

Organizers plan to pay local performers and artists, two groups of people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release by the Social Justice Center.

SJC is partnering with Tone Madison for a look into the local arts scene. Dane Arts is sponsoring musicians and WORT Radio will livestream part of the event, the release said.

The event takes place June 26 and June 27. The goal is to raise $10,000 that weekend.

The Center houses 11 organizations and provides support for nonprofits in their pursuit of social justice. It serves as an office building, providing affordable rent and access to office amenities.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Center has raised money for families in need and started the Willy Street little free pantry.

You can learn more about the jubilee and how to donate by visiting this link.

Last year’s jubilee was a day-long event of musical performances and festivities outside of the Center on Williamson Street in Madison.

