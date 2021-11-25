Soccer fields in Middleton damaged; police investigating

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Middleton Police

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Police in Middleton are searching for a person or people who damaged soccer fields on Airport Road and County Highway Q recently.

The damage happened “over the past couple weeks,” the city’s police department said in a news release. While specific details were not provided, the department called the damage “significant,” sharing photos of damaged goalposts and what appear to be vehicle tracks on the grass.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 608-824-7300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

