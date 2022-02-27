‘So many victories here’: Kevin Olson gets ‘Last Lap’ at Angell Park Speedway

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — “Knowing that dad was going to come home here to Sun Prairie,” said Kevin Olson’s daughter Kate Landon. “So many victories here.”

Olson got his ‘last lap’ on Saturday at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, two weeks after he was killed in a car crash in Rock County.

A five-time champion of the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association, Olson inspired many over the years, which is why a memorial service at the speedway on Saturday had such a big turnout.

“Such a following,” Landon said. “A hero, a mentor, and I don’t think he had an enemy.”

Olson’s long-time friend Ken Dull waved the checkered flag for the final lap.

“Kevin was larger than life,” Dull said. “I always tell people that guys like Kevin live so guys like me have stories to tell.”

Olson will be buried in Machesney Park, Illinois. He was 70 years old.

