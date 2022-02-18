You might get a ‘snow squall warning’ on your phone later today. What does that mean?

by Chris Reece

MADISON, Wis. — There is a possibility that your phone might get a new kind of weather warning this afternoon or this evening as you’re getting ready to head home on your evening commute.

We could see a “snow squall” happening while many of us are on the road, but because it’s a new type of warning from the National Weather Service that has never been issued yet, you may be wondering what it means.

The National Weather Service defines a snow squall as a short, intense burst of snow that can reduce visibility and lead to dangerous travel conditions. When one is on the way, the National Weather Service will issue an alert — just like they would for a tornado or severe thunderstorm.

Meteorologist Chris Reece breaks down what we can expect during the evening commute today and what happens if you find yourself in the middle of a snow squall.

