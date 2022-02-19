Snow squall makes driving dangerous, causing multiple crashes, injuries

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — The National Weather Service issued Wisconsin’s first-ever snow squall warning Friday, as blizzard-like conditions moved through the southern part of the state.

The heavy snow, wind, and even thundersnow made driving incredibly dangerous. Counties across southern Wisconsin reported multiple crashes Friday, with some resulting in injuries.

The Green County Sheriff’s Office reported two crashes. The first occurred just before 8:45 p.m. when officials say a driver lost control of his car due to road conditions, leaving the road and ending up in a field. He and his passenger were uninjured, but the vehicle was towed from the scene.

A second crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. on State Highway 11 in Sylvester. Officials said a 27-year-old Salt Lake City man rear-ended a 53-year-old Brodhead woman, forcing both vehicles into a ditch. The woman was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office reported three crashes Friday. The first occurred just after 7 p.m. Officials said a 69-year-old man lost control of his vehicle due to the slippery road and hit a guardrail. No injuries were reported.

At 8:10 p.m., officials said deputies responded after a vehicle was found in a ditch along County Highway W. And, at 9:10 p.m., officials said a 60-year-old Athens, Ga., man lost control of his semi on US 151, ending up in a ditch. No injuries were reported, though Belmont Fire and EMS were sent to the scene.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported seven runoffs Friday night, as well as an accident with injuries reported.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported a multi-vehicle accident involving a semi on US 18-151 at around 7:20 p.m. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Dane County did not report how many traffic incidents occurred during the squall, but officials said there were “a lot.”

Among counties that reported, there were a total of 13 crashes or runoffs, and at least two people were injured.

