Snow Snake Games held Friday in Monona

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The Friends of San Damiano hosted the 2022 Snow Snake Games in Monona Friday.

Snow snake is a traditional winter game played by Great Lakes region tribes on frozen lakes.

A snow snake is made from a wooden stick, which is then raced along a snow berm. Whichever snake travels the farthest is the winner.

The games were divided into three different age groups.

“It was games to not only socialize with each other and to stay in shape and compete against each other but also to keep their hunting spearing arms in good shape by shooting a snake down the course as you see here today,” Monona Ald. Nancy Moore said.

Friday’s event also included prizes, bonfires, storytelling and hot beverages.

