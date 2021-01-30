Snow plow crews to start clearing major roadways when snow starts to stick

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Streets Division crews will start plowing major roadways as soon as snow starts sticking during Saturday night’s expected winter storm.

The weekend storm is expected to disrupt Saturday night and Sunday morning commutes throughout the city. Roadways will likely be challenging throughout the day on Sunday.

Crews plan to plow and salt the city’s major thoroughfares on a loop as the snow continues to fall. Residential streets will not be plowed until there is at least three inches of snow and the storm has come to an end.

The weekend snowfall is expected to be wetter and heavier than recent storms, which could make roadways more slippery. As always, crews ask that drivers be slow, patient and alert while driving during the storm and on slippery roads.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.