Snow plow companies gearing up for snowfall

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — As we continued to see snow come down on Tuesday, plow services were in high demand, especially if you were in a neighborhood that the city plows don’t reach.

It was a slow start to the season for private snow remover contractors. They do not usually have to wait until close to the New Year to get that first snowfall.

If you are still looking for help with snow removal, they say you will need to call ahead.

“Often times we get people that wait ’till the exact last minute after tons of snow has fallen and they wonder why the plow driver hasn’t been there in 10 minutes. So, you know, the sooner the better to order,” said Wills Mahoney, Co-founder of Plowz and Mows.

For snow removal resources, visit channel3000.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.