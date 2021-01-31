Snow emergency declared in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — A snow emergency has been declared in Madison after Saturday night’s and Sunday’s snow storm.

Officials said alternate side parking rules will be in effect throughout the entire city.

Plowing operations began at 10 a.m. Sunday, which Streets crews said is a slow process that could take 12 to 16 hours to complete. Plow trucks will be out pushing back snow Sunday night from areas that were blocked by parked cars earlier in the day.

Anyone with a Monday trash or recycling collection day is asked not to place trash and recycling carts in the street.

The city said roads will likely be in good winter driving condition by Monday morning, but slippery spots may persist, especially on residential streets.

Drivers are asked to plan on allowing extra time to arrive at destinations on time.

