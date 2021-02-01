Snow chance then a blast of cold

MADISON, Wis. — Enjoy the sunny skies to start the workweek; another round of snow is right around the corner. A weather system will build into southern Wisconsin Wednesday night, bringing some snow and ice accumulations.

Light snowfall will continue into Thursday and maybe mixed with rain and freezing rain at times. Snow accumulations of 1-4″ and ice accumulations of up to 1/4″ are possible.

There will be a chance of snow showers or flurries Friday morning as well.

Very cold weather will build in for the weekend with several overnight lows below zero for the first time this season. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered flurries. Temperatures will be in the low single digits early Saturday; wind chills will be from 10 to 20 below zero. In the afternoon, high temperatures will only reach about 10 degrees.

Sunday will bring partly sunny skies and a slight chance of flurries, but the sunshine will not help warm the temperatures. Low temperatures will be in the single digits below zero with wind chills from 15 to 30 below zero. High temperatures will be in the middle single digits with wind chills staying below zero.

For Monday, skies will be variably cloudy with a chance of flurries. Low temperatures will be bitterly cold, in the low teens below zero with wind chills from 15 to 25 below zero. High temperatures will be in the upper single digits.

Stay tuned to News 3 Now for the latest First Warn Forecast.