Snappers season officially canceled

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

BELOIT, Wis. – Minor League Baseball is canceling the 2020 season. The decision comes after the MLB informed them that it won’t be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season.

That means there won’t be any Snappers baseball this summer.

They released a statement after the news broke saying, “While we are disappointed we won’t be playing baseball in 2020, our top priority is and will always be the safety of our fans, players, and staff, and we agree wholeheartedly with Minor League Baseball’s decision. Despite all of the uncertainty, we are confident that baseball will return to Beloit and baseball towns across the country as soon as it is safe again. Until then, we will be waiting along with you.”

In this uncertain time, we are wishing you all the best. We will have baseball in Beloit again, and in the meantime, we'll be working on making our new ballpark a great place to meet back up in 2021. We'll see you real soon. pic.twitter.com/OIwr9hAPPu — Beloit Snappers (@BeloitSnappers) June 30, 2020

Comments

comments