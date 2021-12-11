Smoky’s Club set to close after 69 years in Madison

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Smoky’s Club, a Madison staple for 69 years, is set to close, the owner announced Saturday.

News 3 Now confirmed reports from the Wisconsin State Journal that the restaurant was closing its doors.

The move comes as the property is set to be redeveloped into a five-story, mixed-use building.

The restaurant’s last day of operation is set for February 28.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.