Smoky Jon’s keeping founder’s legacy alive but missing grill

by Tahleel Mohieldin

MADISON, Wis.–An award winning restaurant is finding a way to move forward after the death of its owner last week but a missing girl isn’t making it any easier.

Long time Smoky Jon’s employee Patanne Coffey said on the day of Jon Olson’s service his custom smoke grill, which he used for special events, competitions and catering, was stolen from storage.

“We need it back to continue on with everything,” Coffey said.

She also said news of his death is something she’s struggled with and that the theft has made it harder to cope.

“He’s changed my life and many others in hundreds of ways and I’m forever grateful for everything,” she said. “I love him and still continue to love him.”

His childhood friend and lawyer Chuck Chvala said the grill was an expensive piece of equipment but it’s more importantly a part of restaurant history.

“To see that someone would disrespect that way really bothers you,” Chvala said. “It’s just a sad thing more than anything.”

Chvala said Olson had a strong vision and passion for his business and worked hard to build a legacy and claim for the best ribs in town.

“He paid attention to every bit of detail,” he said. “He has his own rub, he has his own sauce, he only gets certain really good ribs.”

Both Chvala and Coffey said though their disheartened by the theft, they’re choosing to focus on the kind of man Olson was.

They said above all else he was a humble man who cared for people with a generous heart.

“This is a guy who actually co-signed leases with some of his employees, no employer does that,” Chvala said.

Olson’s friends also said they’re still hoping whoever took the grill brings it back but law enforcement is involved in the search.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.