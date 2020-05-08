Smoky Jon’s #1 BBQ

Tue-Sun 11am-9pm, Closed Mon

608-249-7427

smokyjons.com

$14.75 INDIVIDUAL

Half Slab Rib Dinner

Includes 2 sides of your choice, dinner roll and a buttercup

Sides: applesauce, side salad with dressing, BBQ baked beans, tangy pasta salad, creamy cole slaw, mac & cheese, American potato salad, spicy butter corn, skin-on French fries, garlic mashed potatoes, sugar-fried biscuits

$50.75 FAMILY MEAL

Feeds 4-6 people

Whole & Whole Ribs and Chicken

Includes one full slab of ribs, three 1lb sides, one full chicken, 8 dinner rolls and 8 buttercups