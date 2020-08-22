Smoke from Western U.S. wildfires may create hazy skies in Wisconsin

Wisconsin — Over the last couple of weeks, parts of the western United States have been ravaged by wildfires, with some of the larger files burning in northern California. These fires are producing a lot of smoke, which is getting picked up by upper level winds, and may get transported over the Upper Midwest and across Wisconsin. Now this smoke will likely remain higher in the atmosphere, reducing the health concerns, but those with asthma or other respiratory diseases may want to limit time outdoors. Aside from that, the smoke will create some hazy skies, and will likely make for colorful sunrises and sunsets by early next week.