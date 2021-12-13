Smoke alarm helps minimize damage in Madison apartment fire

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – Damage was minimal from a fire at a Madison apartment Friday, thanks in part to smoke alarms.

Residents in the 1600 block of Fordem Avenue reportedly called MFD just before 4 p.m. after hearing the alarms.

Officials said no smoke or fire was visible from the outside when crews arrived.

Firefighters entered the affected unit, finding light smoke and a small fire burning in the corner of the living room.

Crews extinguished the flames, which were coming from an end table near melted candles and an incense holder.

Officials said the fire did not spread to the nearby furniture or walls.

Nobody was home when the fire started.

