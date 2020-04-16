Smithfield Foods closes plants in Wisconsin, Missouri

CUDAHY, Wis. — Smithfield Foods will temporarily close its meat processing plants in Cudahy, Wisconsin and Martin City, Missouri because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The plant near Milwaukee will be closed for two weeks while the facility in Missouri is closed indefinitely.

The Missouri plant receives raw material from the company’s Sioux Falls, South Dakota facility, which is also closed. Smithfield Foods has reported 518 infections in employees in Sioux Falls and another 126 in people connected to them.

Smithfield said a small number of employees at the Wisconsin and Missouri plants have tested positive for COVID-19.

